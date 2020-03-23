9 minutes ago

General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has cleared the air on the recently held breakfast prayer meeting hosted at the Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The man of God says he was invited and he was even there before the meeting started.

But he left for an equally important assignment, he disclosed on Onua FM‘s Yen Sempa on Monday, March 23.

He said he even returned to the presidency, hoping to join the clergy but the meeting had ended.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for a meeting with the various heads of religious bodies to hold a prayer session at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 19, 2020 amidst the growing cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Present at the meeting included members of the Christian Council, Bishop Conference, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Archbishop Duncan Williams, among others.

3news