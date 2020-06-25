2 hours ago

Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to reports that she has been arrested.

Around 5 PM today, Wednesday 24th June, after a writ surfaced online, showing that Afia Schwarzenegger has been sued for defamation, another report emerged that she has been arrested and detained at the Ghana Police headquarters.

According to the publication by adomonline.com Afia Schwarzenegger was arrested in connection to her issue with one Mr. Philip Kwame Brobbey, the plaintiff accusing her of defaming him.

"Our sources at the Police Service Headquarters have revealed to us that the loud-mouthed television personality and actress is currently in the custody of the police," the online news portal stated.

However, in reaction, Afia has come out to clear the air saying that her arrest report is false. During an Instagram live session where she captured herself drivng, the media personality stated that she was only invited to the Police HQ for threatening someone.

The controversial social media commentator, who appeared angry over the report, employed vulgar words to shame those reporting the news. Out of respect for our cherish readers, pulse.com.gh can not share that video with you due to her strong language but it is not hard to find online.