The Executive Secretary of NaCCA, Dr Prince Armah has said he was needy when he applied and obtained the GETfund scholarship which enabled him to embark on his PhD abroad.

According to him, the scholarship predates his time at the government agency.

“That I believe that the scholarship scheme we have is best used to support needy students, as I was then, in order to give them a chance to contribute to the task of nation-building, as I have done every day since my studies, ” he wrote on Facebook.

Dr. Armah and other government officials have been listed in the audited account of the scholarship secretariat to have enjoyed GETfund scholarships for various courses abroad.

The Dome MP and procurement minister Adwoa Safo, according to the report, applied and obtained $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees to study at the Harvard Kennedy school.

Dr. Armah is reported to have received £38,400 for living expense in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees, While Education minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who listed at number 38, is receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees at security course at Harvard University.

Below are detail of his statement;

However, for the avoidance of doubt, let the following be noted.

1. That I am indeed a proud and grateful recipient of a Ghana Education Trust Fund scholarship.

2. That I applied for and won the scholarship in 2012 to study for a doctorate in Mathematics Education at the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom in 2012

3. That not only was this scholarship deserved, it was validated, if that were needed, by several awards and grants awarded by various institutions in the United Kingdom during my period of study

4. That in fulfilment of the promise I made, I immediately returned to Ghana after my studies, despite the opportunity and ability to remain in the UK to take up more lucrative appointments.

5. That I believe that the scholarship scheme we have is best used to support needy students, as I was then, in order to give them a chance to contribute to the task of nation-building, as I have done every day since my studies.

In conclusion, I urge the public to disregard this palpably false story that is driven purely by the worst political instincts that we must work to banish from my nation, while we actively work to expand opportunity and bridge the social and economic inequalities in our nation, a task I am fully committed to in my duties at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

Sgd

Prince Hamid Armah, PhD

Executive Secretary

National Council for Curriculum and Assessment

Source: starrfm.com.gh