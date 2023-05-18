5 hours ago

A failed parliamentary aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Asawase constituency has denied being sponsored by the party’s hierarchy to aid in an alleged grand scheme to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Masawudu Mubarick, who received 734 votes during the primaries, was in the race with the incumbent MP, Muntaka Mubarak, at a time when some party supporters in the constituency called for a change.

However, the incumbent Asawase MP sailed through with 1,063 votes and alleged a grand scheme by some party bigwigs to unseat him after he lost his position as the Minority Chief Whip.

But Masawudu Mubarick denied claims that he was used for the purpose and called on his supporters to rally behind the incumbent MP to help the NDC retain the Asawase seat in the 2024 general elections.

In his response, Masawudu Mubarick stated, “The issue about me being a favourite candidate, wow how lucky I am? I remember last year this same establishment barred me from contesting. So I don’t think there’s any iota of truth in these allegations. I wasn’t in any way sponsored. 70 percent of the money I have spent came from my personal coffers, and 30 percent came from people I have empowered in one way or the other. I never had any contributions from any business or party person, I can say that with authority.”

He further added, “Let me once again congratulate my brother Muntaka Mubarak for his success in the just-ended parliamentary candidate elections. I have already communicated and congratulated him. There’s a need for my supporters to stay calm and let cool heads prevail. Let’s all unite and rally around our re-elected parliamentary candidate so that, come 2025, Muntaka Mubarak will return to Parliament. He has all my support, and I’m encouraging my supporters to also support him so that at the end of the day, NDC will come out victorious in the upcoming elections.”

Source: citifmonline