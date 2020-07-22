1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed media reports that he was flown to the United Kingdom for COVID-19 treatment.

Commenting on the issue on Tuesday, after his 14-day self-quarantine after he came into contact with Covid-19 infected person, the President said he expressed surprise at the media reports.

“I want to thank you for your interest in my welfare, I am fine and I am here. I was sitting in my room and I was told I was sitting in a plane that was heading for Oxford, and it’s trajectory plotted on a map. I was amazed but there it is, this is the Ghana in which we live, thank you,” President Akufo-Addo told members of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo resumed work on Monday, July 20, after self-isolating for weeks.

Two weeks ago, the president went into self-isolation after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19.”