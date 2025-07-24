32 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has revealed that he was one of the most vocal critics of President John Dramani Mahama during the lead-up to the 2016 general elections.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Prof. Gyampo recounted his active role in challenging the Mahama administration, stressing that his criticism at the time was both well-known and well-documented.

“In the lead-up to the 2016 elections. We were the ones who chased him [President Mahama] out. I was an avowed critic of President Mahama. I think you are a fair-minded Ghanaian and a fair-minded stakeholder in Ghana’s media landscape, so if I tell you that I was among the loudest critics of President Mahama in the lead-up to the 2016 elections, you will know, and there are documentary proofs. The internet doesn’t forget,” he stated.

Prof. Gyampo explained that his strong opposition to Mahama’s leadership was motivated by the belief that then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo would bring the kind of transformational leadership Ghana needed.

“We chased him out of office hoping that former President Akufo-Addo would be the messiah,” he stated.

Prof. Gyampo was appointed CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority by President John Mahama on January 30, 2025, succeeding Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who had been appointed by the previous Akufo-Addo administration in December 2024.