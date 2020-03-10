I was paid ¢20k to kill JB Danquah – Suspect

By Prince Antwi March 10, 2020

The suspected killer of MP, JB Danquah Adu, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon says he was contracted to kill the late MP.

The suspect told the court on Tuesday he was given GH¢20, 000 and promised to be left off the hook.

Daniel Asiedu also told the Accra High Court on Tuesday, [March 10, 2020] that he cannot sleep because the ghost of the MP has been tormenting him.

“I can’t sleep so I want to speak the truth so that this case will be over,” he told the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

Daniel Asiedu confessed that he went to the house of the late MP to kill him and not to engage in a robbery as stated as part of the charges levelled against him.

He told the court that those who contracted him to kill the MP allegedly assisted him to enter the house of the late MP with the assurance that he will be arrested but freed afterwards.

Source: rainbowradio

 

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