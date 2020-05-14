1 hour ago

A Kenyan nurse found herself being shunned and harassed after she prepared a patient for a Covid-19 test while she was on a nightshift.

Eunice Mwabili says the case was handled professionally - she wore personal protective equipment while dealing with the man, who was placed in an isolation room at the hospital.

By the next morning, her friends and neighbours in the capital, Nairobi, had begun to avoid her, fearing she had become infected with Coronavirus.

It is unclear who leaked the information that she had organised to have the patient tested - but both her name and number were leaked on social media.

The patient ended up being negative, but that news never filtered out - the damage was done.