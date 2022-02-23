2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that had he not been at the executive level of his party, he would have had a more drastic or nasty reaction to the TikTok videos of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The MP has been away from the country for some time now, and for that matter, from parliament, with many making attempts to get her back to help with the work of lawmaking in the country but without any success.

While that situation is yet to be resolved, recent videos of the MP, who is also the absentee Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on the social media app, TikTok, popped up.

In this latest video which has since been taken down, the MP was seen grooving to a Gospel song as it played, displaying some modest dancing skills of hers.

A number of NPP members have reacted to the video, stressing that it smacks of a slap in the face particularly when she is expected in the country to do her work as a legislator.

Adding his voice to the reactions, John Boadu said that when he saw the video, it really irked him.

He added that he would have had a worse reaction to it had he not been involved in the leadership decisions that are aimed at trying to bring her back into the jurisdiction.

“I saw some TikTok videos of her going viral and I was very angry. If it wasn’t that I was not an ordinary party member but someone involved in the discussions and you had brought me here for this, the kind of answers I would have given you, you have been surprised,” he said while speaking on Asempa FM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Source: Ghanaweb