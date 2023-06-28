2 hours ago

James Gyakye Quayson, the re-elected Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency in the just-ended by-election, has taken a dig at the governing New Patriotic Party following his victory.

At the end of the by-election on June 27, 2023, Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29%).

“This is a victory not just for myself, it’s for the people of Assin North and in fact for the people of Ghana. Hopefully, one day we will pursue a good direction of justice. Politics is not about sharing of money to citizens to get votes, it’s about development, democracy is about development,” he stated.

He assured that his constituents will have a fair share of the national cake.

“We will make sure that people who are represented get a fair share of the national cake and how to develop their communities,” Mr. Quayson assured.

Highlighting the court’s ruling against him, Mr. Quayson said although he was unfairly treated he still believes in the rule of law.

“I believe in the rule of law and I do things according to the rule of law. I also had the support of my constituents and my NDC fraternity and people from NPP who were supporting me. I was treated unfairly, they now know the results, and we are going to work with it,” the MP-elect stated.

The Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in the Assin North Constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020.

Source: citifmonline