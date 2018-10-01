1 hour ago

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that he was not corrupted by power during his 20-year reign as head of state of Ghana.

According to him, power has “a way of corrupting people” and he is very much on the lookout for things like that.

“No, no! it never did,” Rawlings responded to Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Sunday Night, rejecting the suggestion that power must have corrupted him.

Rawlings added that this was a great advantage to his traits and he didn’t give himself the chance to become like the way ordinary people were.

He noted that the late PV Obeng was exactly like the way he lived his life without allowing himself to be corrupted by power.

“That man was just brilliant,” Rawlings said.

When asked by the host if he thought that those he had fallen out with or those he had bad blood with were always wrong and he Rawlings was right, the former president burst into laughter and said, “I wish I could say yes.”

Ghanaweb