1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has said that he will be disappointed if Ghanaians let former president John Dramani Mahama goes scout free with pressing criminal charges against him.

According to Kwamena Duncan, Mahama’s actions and words after the final verdict by the supreme court on the election petition were disrespectful.

“He sent a petition to the court and the court has given it verdict and what he (Mahama) did was to run down the court’s decision to bring the image of judges and the court into dispute,” he said.

He added when speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo monitored by MyNewsGh.com that former President Mahama must answer for his insight meant to violence.

“This country must not just sit there, the supreme court has given a ruling we must move on are we sure what might come up some other time that somebody could disturb the peace of this country after elections and you will be made to go scout free?” he quizzed.

He further explained that if Ghanaians do not do something it will be a platform for anyone to run down the ruling of our court and disturb the peace of our country, therefore President Mahama should be held to account for his actions.

Source: MyNewsGh