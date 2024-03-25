5 hours ago

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asserted that if elected as President, he would uphold a higher level of accountability to Ghanaians compared to his main contender, John Mahama.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia argued that Mr Mahama would not be as accountable to the people since he would not seek re-election.

In contrast, as someone who has not previously served as president, Dr Bawumia expressed his commitment to being more accountable to Ghanaians if elected, as he would have the opportunity to seek re-election and face the electorate again.

“Apart from my proven track record as vice-president, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama.” Dr Bawumia said.

“As president, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the people’s mandate after 2024. Mahama has just one term and will not come back to Ghanaians to seek re-elections so he will not be accountable,” he added.

About the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr Bawumia emphasized the importance of electing a leader with credibility and a demonstrable track record in addressing generational challenges and combating corruption.

Asserting his candidacy, Dr Bawumia declared that he has proven himself as a problem solver and staunch advocate against corruption through the implementation of various policies during his tenure as Vice President.

“Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas,” Dr Bawumia said.

“I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as vice-president to prove it,” he added.