The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, has condemned recent comments made by the Suame Contituency Youth Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressing that it is inappropriate for the organizer to make statements that could have an impact on national security.

She claims that anytime such incidents occur within the minority party, they invite individuals to speak out in defence rather than condemning the said actions.

She argued that the NDC executives are going around and telling their communicators to incite supporters against the NPP which is worrying because the NDC has failed to condemn and dissociate itself from the murder-inciting statement choosing instead to rationalise it.

Jennifer Queen stated in an interview with Wontumi TV that the individuals who regularly encourage party members against the NPP are not even qualified to fight if violence breaks out. She named Sammy Gyamfi, the party's national communications officer, as an example of a person who lacks the physical strength to engage in combat but consistently communicates in a combative manner. Stating that should they engage in an open fight; she will be able to defeat Sammy Gyamfi per her military upbringing.

“Why should politics turn bloody, is it because of what Aseidu Nketiah said on the day of the election that even if it has to cause their lives to win the election they won’t hesitate. Is that the reason why he’s saying this?

“Is it because John Dramani Mahama said in 2020 that the NDC was born out of violence? Is that the reason why he is making such comments?

“Are the NDC executives going around secretly and quietly, telling their members to incite the NDC against the NPP in the 2024 elections?

“…after saying those things, then Sammy Gyamfi will issue a statement. You Sammy Gyamfi, you don’t even have the strength, you’re just like him. But always behaving as if they’re men who can fight. Even if, I as a lady should have an open fight with them, can the two of them stand me? …look, my father is a military person, outside politics should we fight, Sammy Gyamfi is match for me at all,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Asokwa Circuit Court has denied Koampa Razak Avoliya, the Youth Organiser bail over the comments instead he has been remanded into police custody to reappear at a later date.

Background

The Police arrested Razak Avoliya following an investigation into a viral video in which he incited political violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The accused was arraigned before the court on Thursday, February 9, 2023, over his alleged violent comments.

His lawyers pleaded with the court to grant him bail but their request was rejected.

The prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagodzie had prayed to the court for more time to enable investigations.

He told the court that the release of Razak Avoliya might cause anarchy considering the magnitude of his ‘hate speech’ if granted bail.

The presiding judge, His Honour Fred Obikyere was convinced, despite the Defense’s plea for bail application.

The lawyer who was disappointed described Thursday’s ruling as disappointing.

“I am talking as a lawyer and NDC member, we will not be intimidated”.

The suspect has been charged with offensive conduct under section 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act.

He is accused of inciting people to constitute mayhem whilst granting an interview.

He reappears in Court on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.