1 hour ago

An Accra-based businessman has criticised the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who terrorised some civilians at Ashaiman on Tuesday.

Richard Ngoh shared his opinion when Joy News hit the streets of Accra on Friday to seek the views of Ghanaians about the incident.

He described the incident as abnormal, thus, should be condemned.

For him, two wrongs do not make a right. He further asked President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the Commander in Chief, to discipline his men.

“What the military has done is wrong. It means that they have taken the law into their own hands. And it is proper for the President who is the Chief Commander of the GAF to take action on that,” he told the reporter.

When asked what he would have done if he had been a victim of the brutality meted out to residents of Ashaiman, Mr Ngoh said he would not have challenged the military men.

However, he would have employed alternative means to retaliate.

“As a civilian, if I were there, I have no option but to oblige. I know them [the military] very well, they will brutalise you.

“The only thing is that after they beat me, I know what to do. There are various ways of beating, I will also beat them spiritually or in a different way.”

In the wee hours of Tuesday, some soldiers invaded the Ashaiman suburb of Taifa days after one of their colleagues was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces says the military operation was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for murderers of the young officer and not for vengeance.