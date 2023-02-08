2 hours ago

Newly appointed Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng says he will make the sphere livelier.

He said the sector is dear to his heart and is ready to “look at what can be done to improve the situation”.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “there will be a lot of change there because I know God loves the nation [Ghana].”

Asabee as affectionally called in the political circles has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to head the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs ministry.