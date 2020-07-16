29 minutes ago

Last summer Benito Raman moved from Fortuna Düsseldorf to FC Schalke 04, in the course of which a two-year loan deal with Bernard Tekpetey was agreed with the Rhinelanders.

So far, the winger has rarely been used in Düsseldorf - much to the displeasure of the player and his adviser.

Sports director Uwe Klein gets his first side war scene.

"Nothing got better"

"Under no circumstances will I stay with Fortuna and no longer play under this coach", Bernard Tekpetey told the "Bild" newspaper, where the future of the winger in the Rhineland of Düsseldorf will lead no one knows.

After only nine appearances for Fortuna in the last Bundesliga season, the frustration with the Schalke loanee is deep.

For ex-sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel had the 22-year-old lured with different expectations, as adviser Jerry Brempong revealed: "It was said that if Bernard did not get injured, he would play 20 to 25 season games. In the end, however, he only had 9 appearances. "

The agreements was with Friedhelm Funkel, who had long since been replaced by Uwe Rösler.

It should go uphill under the new coach: "Tenor this time: Under Uwe Rösler everything will be better. But nothing will get better. Bernard commuted between the stands and the bench." The trust between the coaching team and the player is broken, that is obvious. Rösler is said to have even told Tekpetey that he "could not come" and "could train at home". "Without a reason. That cannot be," Brempong is annoyed about the communication with his player.

Sports director Uwe Klein, who took over from Pfannenstiel in June, is irritated by the allegations: "I don't know about that. I saw all the players in training." At the same time, it remains a fact that Tekpetey was unable to develop in the Bundesliga after a strong season at SC Paderborn (ten goals, six assists). Klein cannot understand the player's public announcement.

"If a player is disappointed, he can not simply say that he does not want to come anymore. He has signed a contract," explains the 50-year-old and assures: "Bernard can have great added value for us next season." For Klein, this is the first post-war scene since he took over as sports director. Brempong are not satisfied with the prospects: "Now it is suddenly said that he is an important player. We have heard that three times now and nothing has happened."