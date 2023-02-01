1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has refuted allegations that he is involved in the murder of the late investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale and the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah-Adu.

Speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana, on Tuesday (January 31, 2023), Mr. Agyapong said that he will find the killers of the two men if he becomes president to exonerate himself.

“What I will do if I’m elected president is I will encourage the police to investigate the case to the bottom to uncover everything… I wanted to tell you that if I’m elected today, whether the case is dead or not I will bring it back again to investigate.

“The problem is if the president shows interest, the police will work and I will show interest. I will show interest because it is me who has been accused, it is important to exonerate myself,” he said.

Ken Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, also stated that he was once detained by the US government over the murder of Ahmed Saule but he was released after investigations.

Ahmed Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.

The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car. The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.

JB Danquah was murdered on February 9, 2016 at his home in Shiashi Legon, a suburb of Accra. One suspect, Daniel Asiedu, has been charged with murder over the death of the former MP and he has pleaded guilty.

Watch the interview below (from 1:50:23):

Source: Ghanaweb