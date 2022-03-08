3 hours ago

This year's Independence Day was exceptionally joyous for Ghanaians living in the UK when Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, surprised KiDi and Kuami Eugene at their O2 Arena Indigo Concert.

On March 6, 2022, KiDi and Kuami Eugene made their first appearance at the O2 Indigo Arena with a thrilling performance that saw artistes from Ghana and Nigeria making an appearance.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Sarkodie had made it known that he would have flown anywhere in the world just to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

“I am extremely proud that this happened, no matter where I was, even if I was in Ghana I was going to fly and show my support. I showed up and that was good energy to be able to fill the who auditorium,” he said.

This was after the artiste, in a video that has since gone viral, was captured alongside the Lynx Entertainment signees on stage delivering an astounding performance.

KiDi and Kuami Euegene extended their wings outside of Ghana to perform their hit songs in London with over 2,800 people in attendance.

Patoranking, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Mayorkun, Kwabena Kwabena and many other artistes joined the two performers on stage for the mind-blowing show.