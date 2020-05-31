6 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Abrewa Nana known in real life as Dorcas Opoku Dakwa has declared her intentions to fly distressed musician Okomfour Kwade3 abroad for a change of environment.

The female musician believes that a change of environment would be good therapy for Okomfour Kwade3.

In a Facebook post captured by Ghanaian Journalist AttractiveMustapha.com, Abrewa stated that ‘Just last week she was on phone with a friend abroad confessing that if she had all the means one of the things she would love to do, is to fly Okomfour Kwade3 abroad".

A new photo of the Ghanaian hiplife musician, Jerry Anaba, well known as Okomfo Kwadee, on social media, has left many of his fans in a state of shock.

For some time now, Okomfo Kwadee has been battling with mental challenges which landed him at a rehab centre. In 2018, the news about him being abandoned at the rehab centre by his family went viral.

Read her full post captured by Attractive Mustapha on her Facebook Page