Hopeson Adorye, a senior member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has announced plans to establish an advocacy group named Jail Them Advocacy Group.

The purpose of this group is to urge the governing party to hold accountable the appointees of the previous NPP administration in 2025.

Mr. Adorye asserted that some former NPP appointees were involved in egregious corruption, describing them as "filthy corrupt" and "thieves in government" who seized every opportunity for personal gain.

Despite acknowledging his own past appointment by the NPP, Mr. Adorye emphasized that not all members of the party were as corrupt as those he condemns.

During an appearance on the Citizen Show hosted by Nana Otu Darko on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Mr. Adorye highlighted his intention to compile a list of individuals he considers to be extremely corrupt, supported by evidence, and present this information to the government for legal action.

He emphasized the importance of minimizing corruption in government to redirect funds toward the development of the people.

Mr. Adorye also hinted at a forthcoming apology to former President John Dramani Mahama, stating that compared to the current government, Mahama appeared as "an angel."

In the event of a change in government, Mr. Adorye vowed to ensure that those implicated in corruption during the previous administration would face consequences.

He claimed to possess comprehensive documentation detailing the alleged misdeeds committed by the unnamed individuals while in government.

