3 hours ago

APOLOGY FIRST: I will Go Into Farming If Shatta Wale Attends The VGMAs

Artist manager and owner of Bull Haus entertainment, Bulldog. say organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) must apologise to Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale before he attends any of their events.

According to the manager of Shatta Wale, the scheme for so long has disrespected his artist and they have to apologize before Shatta Wale rejoins the scheme.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bulldog said “Shatta Wale will not attend the VGMA until VGMA come to apologize to him. They have consistently disrespected Shatta. If he decides to join the scheme again I will concentrate on farming that will mean my journey with him will come to an end.

“He has been always overlooking the disrespect to support the culture but it won’t happen again until they apologize. They kept us in jail for a day for doing nothing, it’s sad and disrespectful”

He added that though the scheme is a good one it always makes some artists feel less of themselves when their craft is not recognized.

Commenting on why Ghana was not recognized at the Grammys, he lamented that, the blame should be on the leaders and the industry and not the artiste.