1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told party faithful that he will hand over power to a successor from his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when his tenure expires in January 2025.

The president is reported to have made the comments during the NPP’s final rally ahead of the highly-anticipated by-election in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The pro-government Daily Guide led their May 22 edition with the banner headline “I’ll hand over power to NPP – Nana.”

Akufo-Addo is by his comment suggesting that the NPP will win the 2024 election and by that ‘break the 8’ – a terminology that the party has coined as it aims to win a historic third consecutive term in office under the current constitution.

The last time the president spoke about handing over, he expressed the wish to hand over to an NPP successor at a prayer and thanksgiving service at the National Mosque in Accra after the party’s National Leadership elections.

In the recent past, agric minister Bryan Acheampong hogged news headlines when he claimed that the NPP was never going to hand over power to the NDC warning that the party will match the main opposition if they try any foolishness.

The Kumawu by-election

Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.

Kumawu has been a beehive of political activity in the last week with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.

The EC has issued a notice that it is ready for the vote on Tuesday.

Source: Ghanaweb