Former Ashantigold midfielder James Akaminko has touted himself to Kumasi Asante Kotoko to as a matter of urgency come for his services.

The central midfielder has been linked with a move to Asante Kotoko with coach Maxwell Konadu a firm favourite of the player.

His contract with Ashantigold has expired and both parties have failed to reach any agreement to renew it.

According to the player, It will be an honour to play for Asante Kotoko and is patiently waiting to get that call for him to play for the porcupine warriors.

He says that he will prefer to play for Asante Kotoko than to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

“I’m no more a player of Ashantigold.My contract expired at Ashantigold right after the league was cancelled.

The management asked if I’m available and would like to continue with them but they have failed to reach my manager after I gave them the nod to talk to him." he told Kumasi FM.

"I’ve not spoken to coach Maxwell Konadu yet.He spoke to me when I was contracted to Ashgold for a possible transfer to Kotoko,he told me he spoke to the management and it was positive but I’ve not heard from him since."

"I’m yet to hear from him again but I’m willing to play for Kotoko,it will be an honour for a ‘whole’ Kotoko to approach me.I will thank God if I receive a call from Kotoko asking for my services."

"Opting between playing for Kotoko or traveling abroad,I will opt to play here than traveling abroad.

My regards to all Kotoko fans, ‘Asanteeeeeeeeeeee’,”he shouted