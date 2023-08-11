7 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian artist and TV host Michy has openly shared her thoughts on her son’s potential career path, expressing a preference for soccer over music due to perceived shortcomings in the country’s entertainment sector.



Michy’s concern centers around the apparent lack of discipline prevalent within the Ghanaian entertainment industry, a factor she finds disheartening.



During an interview with the Asempa Showbiz Review, Michy opened up about her considerations for her son’s future aspirations.



She candidly voiced her reservations about supporting her son’s entry into the music industry, citing the perceived dearth of discipline as a key factor.



According to her, this concern has led her to wish for her son to become a soccer star instead of a musician.



Michy underscored the financial prospects associated with soccer, noting its potential for substantial monetary gains in comparison to the music industry.



She pointed out that soccer offers a more structured and regimented environment, highlighting the discipline inherent in the sport as a crucial attribute that could contribute to her son’s personal and professional growth.



No, no, no, he should go and play ball. $200,000 a week is not small money,",



Michy answered when she was asked if she would allow her son to go into music.



"The money is important to me, as is the discipline in football, and you can testify to the fact that there is very little or no discipline in show business. It comes with a lot of vices", Shed added.



"Majesty is a remarkable young boy, especially when he interacts with people—it’s truly fascinating. He’s already showing an interest in playing the piano, and we’re in the process of refining his piano skills.



His inclination towards musical instruments and his desire to understand beats and rhythms are apparent. While I do recognize a potential future in music, I’d rather see him pursue soccer due to the strong sense of discipline that accompanies it," she expressed.