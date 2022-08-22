1 hour ago

There is no doubt when the history of beefs in the Ghanaian music industry is written one female artiste who will feature prominently will be the singer, Sista Afia. And why not?

Not too long ago, she could be described as indulging in ‘serial beefs’. She had issues with female musicians—Eno Barony, Sister Derby, Freda Rhymz and actress Akuapem Poloo. The rivalry got so bad that it even got physical when she encountered Freda Rhymz at a TV station.

However, Sista Afia who was all over the place dropping diss songs back to back has vowed never to have anything to do with beefs again. She is done entirely with feuding with any musician through songs.

Talking to Graphic Showbiz recently, Sista Afia disclosed that she was steering clear of beefs and would have nothing to do with them again.

“Ï don’t think I will ever do it again, although beefing is sometimes good because it gets people talking about you, I don’t think I will indulge in it ever again.

"Right now, I would sit back and rather observe those engaged in beefs but to get me do it with anyone in industry, that is not going to happen. I am done, I mean zero indulgence for me. I don’t think I will ever do that again.”

Asked why she has decided to stay away from beefs, the Jeje hitmaker said she was just taking it easy and minding her business.

Touching on support for female musicians, Sista Afia believes the situation is getting better than before. “The support for female musicians is better than before. The radio presenters are playing our songs and the TV stations are always calling us for interviews, and that is good.

"But we need to start supporting each other just like I have been doing for my female colleagues. I am always posting works of other female musicians as a way of supporting my own” she said.

For six years, Sister Afia has been consistent and she says it is because of hard work. “After the release of Jeje, I have dropped other songs such as Corner Corner, Asuoden, Distance Relationship, Party, Weather, King Solomon, among others.

"Had it not been hard work, how else could I have released all these great songs? Now my stage performance is also better than before and that is because I am always rehearsing,” she stated.

Explaining why she went missing in action briefly, Sista Afia said she had to concentrate on other projects but she was back and with a new song, Makwe, which was about two people in love.

She is als working on a new album which features musicians such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and other prominent acts.

Away from music and getting a bit personal, Sista Afia said she did not see herself dating an industry person because she didn’t want her man to be in the limelight too.

“I am already in the public domain so my man should be a private person. For the past six years that I have been in the industry, I have never dated anyone in it, and I think it is going to be like that,” she said.