2 hours ago

Newlywed actress Xandy Kamel Mensah says she will enjoy a long-lasting marriage with her husband, Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja of Angel TV.

The actress tied the knot with Kwaku Mensah Kaninja, a Sports Presenter at Angel TV, few days ago.

While some people have rained congratulatory messages on them, others predict their marriage will end in tears.

Reacting to the pessimistic comments in an interview on Neat FM's 'Entertainment Ghana', Xandy Kamel told host Ola Michael that nothing worse will happen in her marriage, assuring all and sundry that she will be married for a lifetime.

According to her, people are wishing her bad luck because they think she is a crazy girl, but the point they're missing is she doesn't carry her crazy persona into the relationship with her lover and that she is a submissive wife.

She also believes the doubts are as a result of the little or no knowledge that people have about her husband.

"You don't know the kind of man I am with. This is a man who is ready to take the storm with me. This is a man who is ready to go through everything with me. The things he has even borne while we were in relationship, I'm sure it's even greater than what to come and we're ready for the journey. Any man who ends up with Xandy can marry any other woman in this world," she said.

In view of this, Mrs. Xandy Kamel Mensah is throwing a challenge to interested Ghanaians to put a monitoring device on her marriage to see how long she and her husband will be together.

Peace FM