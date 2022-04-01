5 hours ago

Actress Kalsoum Sinare has opened up on what religion she will want her child marry into. The actress who is a Muslim says she will never make her ward marry out of her religion.

She believes that her child is supposed to marry in the Islam religion and not move out of it. The actress was speaking to zionfelix in an interview when she made this known.

She, however, will not back her position with any explanation.

“It’s a nice story that has to tell a lot for the next generation but like I said it’s a tough one. Because I’m a Muslim that’s why I’m saying that. I woudn’t let my child marry a Christian. It’s tough for me but I wouldn’t allow my child to marry a Christian. For me being a Muslim I will just say no to it. I’m sorry I don’t want to go into it,” she said.

The actress is married to former Footall Star Tony Baffoe. - VIDEO Below-

