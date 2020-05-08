1 hour ago

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has said she will not make any statements about her alleged divorce and custody battle for her children with her husband because her lawyers are working on the issue.

Responding to questions about videos fast going viral on social media that has her (Joyce Blessing) in an argument with her sister in-law over the custody of her children, the ‘I swerve’ hit maker said her team will release a statement to clarify the issues, and she would not like to comment on it until then.

She told Abeku Santana in a video monitored by GhanaWeb, her inability to speak to the issues immediately was because aside her lawyers handling the case, she does not want to be misrepresented or misquoted by anyone before official statements are issued.

Earlier, GhanaWeb sources had it that the gospel singer’s marriage with her manager husband had hit the rocks.

Further reports and videos that surfaced after the news broke also saw Joyce Blessing in a heated exchange of words with a woman believed to be her sister-in-law when she went to pick up her children.

Ghanaweb