1 hour ago

Tv host MzGee has revealed why she has decided to not have any babies yet after being married for almost three years now.

She says she and the hubby are still very good and they would love to enjoy their youth to the very latter.

MzGee says she is not bought into the situation where her child would have any divided attention because of her job.

“My husband and I are still a young couple and we are not ready for children yet. My busy schedule won’t allow me to have time for my children and that’s why we are waiting for a while.”

“I can’t imagine myself running around with a huge belly. Being pregnant for nine months is extremely scary for me and I’m still training my mind to come to terms with it.”

Their marriage is as private as possible and to the best of our knowledge, they are enjoying all the bliss.