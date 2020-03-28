1 hour ago

Newly signed Accra Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh has now been registered by the club after his capture several months ago.

When he signed with the club some months ago,his ITC was not ready in time so the club could not register him but the second transfer window has now been opened meaning the phobians have now registered him.

With the league halted, Tetteh who has now been registered is eligible to play for the phobians during the second round should the league resume.

The striker even before he puts on a Hearts of Oak jersey is planning on how to celebrate his first goal for his new club.

Tetteh who has confessed is an avid fan of his new club says he will pay tribute to his late father should he score his first goal for Hearts of Oak.

He says his father was a staunch supporter of the rainbow club and passed away a few months ago.

“I will dedicate my first goal at Hearts Of Oak to my late father Anthony Tetteh ‘Phobia’, Tetteh stated on Zylofon FM.

Abednego Tetteh was part of the Bechem United team that won the MTN FA Cup in 2016 before leaving for pastures anew in Sudan.