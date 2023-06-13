41 minutes ago

In the matter of whether or not Ghana will legalise the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in the country, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that he would prefer death in place of it.

He explained that being Catholic, he would rather sit on the fence than be a part of the agenda to legalize the activities of the minority group.

“For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana because I will prefer to join my maker than to live. That is me I am a Catholic and I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal until he comes back, we cannot do that to end the world,” a report by dailyguidenetwork.com quoted him.

The report added that Alban Bagbin made the comments during a press soirée in Tamale as part of Parliament of Ghana’s 30th anniversary celebration, on the theme: “Thirty(30) years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic; The Journey thus far.”

Parliament is currently considering a Private Member’s Bill titled the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, popularly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

The bill is spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George.