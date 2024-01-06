13 hours ago

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Dr. Peter Twumasi, has expressed optimism that the delegates of Ahafo-ano South West will make a concrete decision by voting for him to represent them as their MP in parliament.

He believes that, as an indigene who spent the majority of his childhood and youthful years in the constituency, he understands the needs of the people better than anyone else.

“I was born and bred in Ahafo Ano, South West, and I know the people there and what they do and what they lack. I promise to deliver and serve them well,” he said.

He also added that he would bring development to the constituency if he won the primary and was elected as a Member of Parliament.

“Ahafo Ano South West, like any other constituency, is lacking in basic amenities such as food, water, and electricity, including good roads, and I will address these issues when I win the primaries and become their MP,” he noted.

He stressed that with his experience in administration in the various fields of endeavor, he stood a better chance to appreciate and understand the needs of the people.

“Some of the most pressing needs of the people are potable water, the lack of good roads, access to farms, access to electricity, and jobs. I hope to marshal the inhabitants and work together with them to solve these problems,” he stated.

According to him, there are many potentials within and outside the constituency that would inject new economic, social, and political advancement if well-tailored strategies were put in place.

"Agribusiness has contributed greatly to economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction in some developing countries, so therefore, I will collaborate with foreign investors to strengthen the agriculture sector in the constituency, he added.

Prof. Twumasi, who has been contested by three contenders and is also number 2 on the ballot, urged the delegates to vote for him to serve them better by providing equitable development projects for the constituency.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.