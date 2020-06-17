2 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has revealed that in his next album, he will feature his fellow top colleagues, Samini, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

He also said that his upcoming album, which he said will be known as “Gift Of God”, will most likely also involve JoeBoy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, all from Nigeria.

“I look forward to putting fellow artistes like Samini, Sarkodie & Stonebwoy on it,” the “Melissa” hitmaker told King Lagazee on Hitz FM’s Yaad Settings show last Sunday.

He also said that the album is expected to be released in October this year and dominantly have songs from the Reggae and Dancehall music genres.

Known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, Shatta Wale recently featured in an international music project dubbed ‘Tropical House Cruises To Jamaica (Reggae Collector’s edition)’ which also features international superstars such as Sizzla, Beenie Man, Peetah Morgan, Elephant Man, Capleton, Mojo Morgan, Don Yute, Vybz Kartel and Tommy Lee Sparta among others as the only Ghanaian and African musician on the project, making an entry with “Dream.”