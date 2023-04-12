2 hours ago

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has vowed to remove any president or leader in Ghana who says LGBTQI+ activities should be legalised in the country.

Agyemang Badu II said that even though the laws of Ghana forbid chiefs from engaging in active politics, he will ignore this law and start doing politics to remove any political leader who says Ghana should accept LGBT.

The chief, who made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Dormaa, in a video shared by Abranpredease TV on Wednesday, vowed to ensure that all Members of Parliament (MPs) who vote against the approval of the anti-LGBTQI bill being considered by the House, are removed.

He added that Ghanaians do not accept LGBTQI activities, and the people they elect to represent them cannot force them to accept it.

“We the chiefs do not accept it, our pastors don’t accept it, traditionalists don’t accept it, Muslims also don’t accept it. This (the issue of LGBTI) is none negotiable. You are representing us; we gave you that power and we are saying we don't want this, how can you go and say a different thing?

“If the president, the vice or any leader in Ghana says he accepts LGBT, even though the laws of Ghana bars chiefs from engaging in active politics, I, Agyemang Badu II, will do politics and organise people to where you are and remove you from your seat.

“And I am saying here today that all the MPs who are in my territories if you vote that a man and a man can have sex as well as a woman and another woman, I will make sure you are removed. Even if you are not in any of my territories, I will work with your chief and we will campaign against you to make sure you are removed,” he said in Twi.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to debate and pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill).

This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament presented the final draft of the, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, to the plenary.

If the bill is passed, persons who engage in anti-LGBTQI activities as well as those who advocate for the acceptance of these activities in Ghana are likely to be punished.

Watch a video of the Chief’s comments below(from 4:00):

Source: Ghanaweb