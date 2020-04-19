2 hours ago

Kanye West has confirmed that he's planning to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and his comments have inspired renewed criticism from former fans.

The "Closed on Sunday" rapper detailed his continued admiration of the president for GQ magazine's May cover story.

"I buy real estate. It's better now than when Obama was in office," West told GQ's editor-in-chief Will Welch. "They don't teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody's property."

When asked if he plans to speak about the upcoming election, West declared: "I'm definitely voting this time. And we know who I'm voting on.