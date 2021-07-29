2 hours ago

Ghanaian socialite-turned-musician, Mona 4real, also known as Hajia 4Real, says she is working towards winning a Grammy award for Ghana.

According to her, she wants to beat the records of musician Stonebwoy and Ghanaian reggae legend Rocky Dawuni, who have both gained nominations to the prestigious awards scheme.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, she claimed that she believes her hard work and technical team are on the right path to achieve greatness.

Yes I will and I’m working towards that. That’s the dream. When you are working hard you just want to progress and get bigger and that is what I am doing, she said.

Mona 4Real says she is not in competition with any artiste in the industry.

According to her, she is concentrating on being herself and hopes to go global with her music.

I don’t have competition. I am doing my own thing and aiming high. I want to see myself go global soon, she added.

Monna 4Real is currently promoting her new song ‘Baby’ which features Dancehall King Shatta Wale and is out on all digital streaming platforms.