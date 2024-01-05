1 day ago

The Director General at the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has picked the first position on the ballot to contest the Offinso North NPP parliamentary seat ahead of the primaries on January 27, 2024.

According to him, his proactive approach to community development and party contributions positions him as a candidate with the foresight and dedication required for sustained positive impact in Offinso North Constituency.

Speaking to the media after a successful vetting at the party’s Ashanti Regional office, he said his vision is to create a prosperous and inclusive Offinso North Constituency that thrives on its rich cultural heritage, agricultural abundance, and economic potential.

He said, ‘’ I envision a constituency where every resident enjoys a high quality of life, access to quality education and healthcare, and ample opportunities for economic growth. Offinso North will be a model of sustainable development, fostering a sense of unity and pride among its diverse population.”

He added, “My mission is to work tirelessly towards the realization of our vision for Offinso North. I am committed to: promoting agricultural development, agribusiness, and industrial growth to create jobs, improve incomes, and stimulate economic prosperity; investing in critical infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and public services, to improve accessibility, connectivity, and the overall well-being of our constituents’’.

As part of his efforts to create job opportunities for the constituents, he has so far established a foundation known as the ‘No to No Foundation,’ which has sponsored a lot of the local youths to study in Accra, imparting them valuable skills and also extending impactful initiatives that have touched the lives of over 150 community members.

In his series of engagements with the constituents, he said he is poised to advocate for progress and prosperity on behalf of the people of Offinso North in Parliament.

He said that with his exceptional track record, unwavering commitment, and vision for a better future, he represents a compelling choice for leadership and positive change in Ghana.

He said, ‘As the Director General at the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), I have a deep understanding of education and training strategies. My pharmaceutical background further adds to my breadth of knowledge. I possess unparalleled and dynamic experience from both political and professional domains’’.

He noted that during his tenure as the Executive Director of the former COTVET, he was instrumental in a strategic initiative that aimed to restructure TVET in Ghana, adding that ‘’My results-driven approach has a history of success’’.

In his contribution to the community in terms of infrastructure, Dr. Asamoah said he has supported some projects, such as the Dwendabi school roofing project, the Sewua Mfante roofing project, and the Nkenkaasu mosque project, among others, emphasizing the holistic development of the constituency.

Additionally, he has also consistently supported the party initiatives through financial contributions, T-shirt donations, and payments of delegates’ dues, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the party’s success.

He therefore pledged to prioritize and foster party unity within the Offinso North Constituency when given the nod, so he appealed to the delegates to vote for him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for January 27, 2024.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.