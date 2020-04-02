42 minutes ago

Elikem Kumordzie is among the 1030 people the government have placed under mandatory quarantine after arriving in Ghana when the country closed its borders.

The Ghanaian tailor ever since he went under the mandatory quarantine has kept an open life with his fans on social media as he shares daily insight and update about living in isolation with them.

The actor has even created an Instagram radio show which has fetched him the name DJ Quarantine.

Far away from the usual fun and entertainment from Elikem, who is an ex-husband to Pokelo, has now been caught in an emotional moment as he reflects on his family and how the Coronavirus lockdown has reminded him that women, cars and properties are not that important in life.

According to Elikem, he wished he was even quarantined in Zimbabwe so he can spend quality time with his son, Tristan.

Read how Elikem, who has tested negative for Coronavirus, put his message across in his letter which came with a video of his son with his mother in Zimbabwe.

"LIFE LESSONS.

We all miss that one person we can not be close to right now. I was suppose to pass by Zimbabwe on my way back to Ghana, but the Ghana boarders were going to close so I rushed home thinking there was more here for me, but now I really wish I was on lockdown in zimbabwe right now with Tristan and Nathan in some 20 dollar a night hotel, to speak the least.

"Do u know why, if the world is really coming to an end, can you really say you have maximised your time on earth? Can you really say you have shown enough love to the people who deserve it the most. We while away time busy with soo much work, where is that work now, or were you busy building a house or shops, where are those houses and shops now?

Were you busy chasing dreams and material things and women, where are the cars and all the girls now? We are all locked down now we are either alone or with one loved one or our families, cars, houses, clothes, phones, material things and just anyone is not important anymore, LIFE is, family is, our mothers and fathers are, our Children are.

"Let's be thankful for life and stay close to our loved ones until this is all over. And when it's all over, don't forget to keep up the love and make it a LIFE LESSON".