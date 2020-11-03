47 minutes ago

Managing Director of Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has hailed the return of a top player like Asamoah Gyan to the Ghana League.

The legendary Ghana striker joined moneybags Legon Cities on transfer deadline day on 31st October, 2020 after leaving Liberty Professionals 17 years ago.

His return has shed a lot of light and positive vibes in the Ghana League with a lot of excitement generated in the local game.

Frederick Moore believes it is a fantastic signing and wishes players big in stature like Asamoah Gyan join the Ghana League.

The Hearts boss says he wishes Ghana all time top scorer the best when playing against all teams except Hearts of Oak.

"I think it’s fantastic Gyan is a great player and I’m pleased and wish more too players will come back to Ghana and make the league bigger and more successful." he told Kumasi FM.

"I wish Asamoah Gyan all the best,if there’s something beyond best I wish him that when he plays all the clubs except Accra Hearts of Oak." he added.