3 hours ago

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Callum Hudson-Odoi of England (centre) celebrates his goal with Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Euro Under 21 Qualifier match between England U21 and Albania U21 at Molineux on November 17, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has made it clear that while the national team remains open to new talent, players who express interest in joining only shortly before major tournaments will not be considered.

Speaking to the media on Thursday while announcing his squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger, Addo emphasized the importance of early commitment from potential recruits.

When questioned about England-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, Addo confirmed he is still in contact with both but stressed that players must make their decision well in advance of tournaments.

"Before we played against Nigeria in 2022, I approached them, and they said they needed time," Addo explained. "They are still not here, but the door is always open."

However, he made it clear that timing is crucial: "Players who want to join the national team should do so early to get familiar with me, the team, the players, and Ghana as a whole — not just before a tournament," Addo stated.

"This is the only situation where I say the door is closed. If someone wants to join right before the World Cup, that is not possible."

Ghana will face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before playing Niger in Morocco four days later, as they aim to secure qualification for the 2025 AFCON.