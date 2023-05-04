2 hours ago

During a recent interview with StarTimes after his team's 1-1 draw against Aduana at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Mondynday, Kotoku Royals head coach John Eduafo refused to accept that his side had already been relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

When asked if he believed his team was destined for relegation, Eduafo replied to the question, stating that he would not accept relegation until after the team's last game of the season.

"I will not and will never accept the fact that we can't survive until we play our last game. We are taking it game by game," he said. "We have picked up a point. We're looking forward to the next game that is coming. I don't give up early until the last end until all is over, then I can really accept it. But once the race is still on course, I'll still look up, get up, prepare well and face the matches ahead of me."

Kotoku Royals are currently at the bottom of the 18-team Ghana Premier League with 23 points.

Despite this, Eduafo and his team are not giving up hope and are determined to fight until the end of the season. Their next match is against fellow relegation candidate Great Olympics, which will be played in Sogakope on Sunday, May 7.