Former Hearts of Oak captain Samuel Nzemaba has voiced concerns about Assistant Coach David Ocloo's capability to effectively manage the prestigious Ghanaian football club.
Nzemaba argues that Ocloo is ill-suited for the demanding role and questions the decision to appoint him.
Following the mid-season sacking of Serbian trainer Slavko Matic, David Ocloo was entrusted with the task of leading the Phobians.
However, the Accra-based club concluded the 2022/23 season in 12th place with 46 points, prompting Nzemaba's criticism.
In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Nzemaba expressed his doubts, stating, "David Ocloo can never handle Hearts of Oak. I heard him in an interview saying he is ready to coach the team if given the opportunity. You had a poor result as an interim, so how can you be appointed as the head coach? It's not done anywhere, and I won't even agree if they decide to give him the job. David Ocloo is an average coach."
Nzemaba emphasized that Hearts of Oak is a club that demands excellence and highlighted the disparity between the club and smaller teams like Bofoakwa Tano.
He strongly believes that it was a significant mistake to replace the head coach with someone he perceives as an average coach.
However, he remains hopeful that changes will be made in the upcoming season to secure a coach who can effectively manage the team's affairs.
