2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Samuel Nzemaba has voiced concerns about Assistant Coach David Ocloo's capability to effectively manage the prestigious Ghanaian football club.

Nzemaba argues that Ocloo is ill-suited for the demanding role and questions the decision to appoint him.

Following the mid-season sacking of Serbian trainer Slavko Matic, David Ocloo was entrusted with the task of leading the Phobians.

However, the Accra-based club concluded the 2022/23 season in 12th place with 46 points, prompting Nzemaba's criticism.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Nzemaba expressed his doubts, stating, "David Ocloo can never handle Hearts of Oak. I heard him in an interview saying he is ready to coach the team if given the opportunity. You had a poor result as an interim, so how can you be appointed as the head coach? It's not done anywhere, and I won't even agree if they decide to give him the job. David Ocloo is an average coach."

Nzemaba emphasized that Hearts of Oak is a club that demands excellence and highlighted the disparity between the club and smaller teams like Bofoakwa Tano.

He strongly believes that it was a significant mistake to replace the head coach with someone he perceives as an average coach.

However, he remains hopeful that changes will be made in the upcoming season to secure a coach who can effectively manage the team's affairs.