1 hour ago

An unrepentant Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he sees nothing wrong with his statement that women are better off in the kitchen and bedroom only.

Bulldog who still stands by his earlier statement says he will never apologise for saying women are only the icing on the cake and not the cake, therefore they must not compare themselves to men.

"I repeat, that's where they were meant to be. I don't have a problem if a woman wants to aspire to be greater, to be president...but a woman is supposed to in the bedroom to massage and have a cozy talk with her husband in the bedroom...I don't see how I have insulted them."

Justifying why a woman's place is the kitchen but not on the same table with men, he said that is why there is a popular saying "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," and it is the role of the woman to ensure that.

"Charlie me, I can't even fry eggs oh," he added.

Speaking in an interview with Halifax on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Bulldog reiterated that women are a support system hence are not meant to compete with men.

"Is the kitchen that hot? Is the bedroom that dull?" he queried his critics.

Bulldog in an earlier interview on 3FM's Showbiz927 in defining the role of a woman explained that "Women have their own purpose, the mistake is they start comparing themselves to men. Women are good at adding glory..."

He explained that women in their efforts to compete with men only "destroy stuff and mess up everything".

Watch the interview:

Ghanaweb