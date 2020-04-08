3 hours ago

It all started when Sarkodie fired subliminal jab at fellow rappers in Ghana on Appietus’ new hip-hop beat.

Asem took him on with a fresh, equally hot freestyle which went viral on Twitter.

In the freestyle, Asem called out Sarkodie for always making comparisons and bragging about his achievements and later called him by his social media alter ego ‘Kabutey’.

But Sarkodie in his response in a new song titled “Sub Zero” has said he is not ready to beef any artiste who is broke and further stated that he sees fellow rappers who are throwing shots at him as underground rappers.

It also seems Asem once sent him a song for a feature and he ignored it.

“…All I see [is] a bunch of bitter males/Ne bu afu me because I told them I ain’t see a mail/Wo y3 b*tch n*gga if you hit me up for a feature na me nny3 y3 a/Wo te couch so na wo bite wo fingernails,” Sarkodie fired at Asem.

Stream the full song produced by AltraNova and mixed and mastered by Pee GH below.

