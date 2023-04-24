24 minutes ago

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has said that Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is as young as his son, and therefore would never lie to him, insult him or be harsh on him.

This comes after Kojo Oppong Nkrumah denied allegations of plot to bring down the former Environment Minister in the fight against illegal mining, locally known as 'galamsey'.

In a statement released on Friday, April 21, 2023, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah described as false and a fabricated report by Prof. Frimpong Boateng to court public disaffection against his person.

“Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Prof Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen. I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him,” the statement said.

But in a counter-response, Prof. Frimpong Boateng stated that Oppong Nkrumah is as young as his son whom he would never call names.

“I have read your response to what I wrote about you in the report I sent to the Chief of Staff a little over two years ago. You have denied what I wrote and that is normal. Very few people in your position will own up to their wrongdoings.

“I have good advice for you, though. When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such. Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all, you are the same age as my 4th born son. When I returned to Ghana to start the cardiothoracic project you just just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you,” he said.

Prof. Frimpong Boateng told Oppong Nkrumah to carry out his duties diligently and always keep in mind that he wouldn't be in politics forever, saying that when the current administration's term ends in two years, he would have to deal with the realities of life.

Prof. Frimpong made a brief mention of galamsey while disclosing that just last week, someone in Oppong Nkrumah's constituency provided him a video of ongoing illicit mining activities in the area.

Read the full response below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com