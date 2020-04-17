2 hours ago

Actress Lydia Forson says although she will want to serve Ghana, she would have preferred doing so without riding on any of of the political parties in Ghana but was quick to add that she will not rule out joining politics in the future.

Lydia Forson is one of the few vocal Ghanaian celebrities who joins in the political conversation and criticizes the government.

Over the years, the actress through her articles have dealt bitterly with successive governments to ensure that the masses are given the best of lives.

Lydia Forson was asked in a Q&A session; “In the first place, God richly bless you for opening up to your fans. Lydia, will you in the future take up any leadership role in this country?”

Speaking to her followers on Twitter, the actress said she is always willing to serve Ghana if it’s not a political role.

“But again, I never say never,” an indication that she won’t hesitate to join politics if the opportunity presents itself.