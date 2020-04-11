2 hours ago

Hearts legend, Mohammed Polo says he would be leaving in penury if he did not travel to play in Dubai.

“Those days we don’t move anyhow just like today where a player could move from club to club.”

“Hearts of Oak made me famous but I did not make much money.”

“If I had not travelled to play in Dubai, I would not have had a good ending.”

Polo, dubbed the dribbling magician during his hay days, joined Al Wasl Football Club from Hearts of Oak in 1979.

He spent five seasons with the Emirati club before returning to the Phobians in 1985.

Many who saw and watched Mohammed Polo play in his prime have compared him to Argentine and Barcelona great Leonel Messi.

Polo has had two coaching stints at his former club Accra Hearts of Oak but is currently unattached.