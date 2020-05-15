25 minutes ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has really affected livelihood, relationships, businesses, and has altered our way of living.

Patapaa in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has revealed that if not for the novel Covid-19 pandemic he would have been married to his German fiancee by now.

He stated the Covid-19 pandemic has also contributed to the delay of the shipment of his new BMW 2020 model gifted to him on his birthday by his girlfriend.

The Patupa soldier later mentioned the remedy and medication that would effectively fight against the coronavirus here in Ghana for life to return to normalcy.

Watch full video below: