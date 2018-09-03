1 hour ago

Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame has expressed interest in featuring on any remix of actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey's debut single Fa Me Ko.

Emelia Brobbey released Fa Me Ko in November last year and although she has been bashed and ridiculed for what critics say is a poor song, Okyeame Kwame says it is not a bad track and he will consider it a great opportunity to join Emelia on a remix.

“It is a nice song and I love it; you know it is not usual for an actress to do such a song so I commend her for that.

I have listened to it and if Emelia should call me to say I need you on that song, I will gladly jump on it. I love Highlife and I love Emelia as well, she has ben a very good friend of mine for a long time. That song is great," he told Graphic Showbiz.

While most of the ridicule has centered on Emelia's voice which some say is bad, some have been personal attacks and Okyeame Kwame says that should not be the case.

“If you do not like what the person is putting out do not insult him or her, it is wrong for anyone to hide behind a phone and insult the lady. It is cyber bullying and should not be accepted.

"I mean it is simple if you do not like what the person has brought out just do not download it, don’t listen, don’t buy it, it is as simple as that.

“To all those who do that, we may not see you but remember God has seen you, it is not a good thing to do," he said.